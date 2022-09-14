Avalaunch (XAVA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $232,006.00

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Avalaunch has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Avalaunch has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $232,006.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalaunch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalaunch Profile

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official website is avalaunch.app. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp.

Buying and Selling Avalaunch

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalaunch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalaunch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

