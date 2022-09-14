Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Cowen reduced their price objective on Avantor to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

