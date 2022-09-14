Avaware (AVE) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Avaware (AVE) traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Avaware coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avaware has traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. Avaware has a total market capitalization of $25,652.18 and $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avaware alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,248.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.31 or 0.07898323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00182459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00023781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00298153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.00738889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.00585045 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Avaware Coin Profile

AVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avaware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avaware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avaware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avaware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avaware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.