Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. Avinger has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

