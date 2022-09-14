Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. Avinger has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.62.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
