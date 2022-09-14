aWSB (aWSB) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

aWSB (aWSB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One aWSB coin can now be bought for approximately $11.47 or 0.00057879 BTC on exchanges. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $70,139.99 and approximately $25.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aWSB has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 130.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.01158356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00836446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021137 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

