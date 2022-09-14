Axe Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $53,189.43 and $10.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axe

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

