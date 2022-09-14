Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $74.64 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for $13.11 or 0.00065154 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,123.45 or 0.99997713 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,148.27 or 1.00121066 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00061344 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012484 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005441 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.
Axie Infinity Coin Profile
Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Axie Infinity
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.