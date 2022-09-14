AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $465.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

In related news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 8,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $86,194.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,932 shares of company stock worth $476,841. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 558,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93,263 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in AxoGen by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.