AXPR (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

AXPR (AXPR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,095.86 or 0.99997718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.98 or 1.00018224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00125162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00061346 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00406808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000934 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

Buying and Selling AXPR

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

