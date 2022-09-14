Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Price Target Increased to C$10.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AYASF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of AYASF opened at $5.74 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

