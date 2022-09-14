B. Riley Comments on Skillsoft Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Skillsoft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skillsoft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SKIL. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

Skillsoft Trading Down 3.9 %

Insider Transactions at Skillsoft

SKIL opened at $2.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.69. Skillsoft has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other Skillsoft news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,500,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 843,185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

