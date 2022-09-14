Baader Bank INC Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Baader Bank INC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.