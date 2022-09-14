Baader Bank INC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baader Bank INC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $424.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

