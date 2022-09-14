Baader Bank INC Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Baader Bank INC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 44.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Arista Networks by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,229 shares of company stock valued at $30,245,491 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $119.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

