Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.80

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 1703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

