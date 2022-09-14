Bam Partners Trust Sells 3,963,416 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TPI Composites Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.35 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

