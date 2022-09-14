Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.40.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.