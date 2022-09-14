Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $668.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

