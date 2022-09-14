Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Bancorp stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 34.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1,656.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,496 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Bancorp by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 895,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 644,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,639,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 640,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,439,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

