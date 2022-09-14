Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Bandwidth stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 839 shares of company stock valued at $16,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after buying an additional 102,825 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bandwidth by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

