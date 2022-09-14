Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,215.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,215 ($26.76) and last traded at GBX 2,165 ($26.16), with a volume of 110427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,205 ($26.64).
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 392.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,747.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,465.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bank of Georgia Group news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 52,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,042,538.47 ($1,259,712.99).
About Bank of Georgia Group
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
