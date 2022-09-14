Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Cormark

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. CSFB lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE BNS opened at C$72.01 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$69.95 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.87. The firm has a market cap of C$85.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

