Bankroll Vault Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bankroll Vault has a total market cap of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bankroll Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,302.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,604.13 or 0.07901274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00182188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00023596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00299531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00736302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00585529 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Profile

Bankroll Vault (CRYPTO:VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

