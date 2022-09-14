BankSocial (BSL) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,791.00

BankSocial (BSL) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, BankSocial has traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar. One BankSocial coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BankSocial has a market cap of $6.52 million and $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BankSocial Profile

BankSocial was first traded on September 11th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 9,296,210,282 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. The official website for BankSocial is www.banksocial.io. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial.

BankSocial Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world.The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BankSocial should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BankSocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

