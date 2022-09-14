Barclays Increases Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 2,080

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,070 ($25.01) to GBX 2,080 ($25.13) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,872 ($22.62).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,773 ($21.42) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,735.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,672.01. The company has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 1,846.88.

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 49,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,619 ($19.56), for a total transaction of £793,909.03 ($959,290.76).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

