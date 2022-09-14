Barclays Lowers Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $18.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Newell Brands Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 177,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 557,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

