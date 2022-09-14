Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 920 ($11.12) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASC. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on ASOS in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

LON ASC opened at GBX 688.50 ($8.32) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 896.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,240.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57). The company has a market capitalization of £688.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,374.14.

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

