Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Buys $14,800.00 in Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $14,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,677,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Barnwell Industries Stock Down 1.7 %
BRN opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $29.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60.
Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter.
Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnwell Industries (BRN)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.