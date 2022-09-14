Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 459 ($5.55) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 790 ($9.55). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BDEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.09) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.34) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 689 ($8.33).

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 417.20 ($5.04) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 462.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 491.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 651.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,017.40).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

