Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 459 ($5.55) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 790 ($9.55). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BDEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.09) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.34) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 689 ($8.33).
Barratt Developments Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 417.20 ($5.04) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 462.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 491.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 651.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
See Also
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.