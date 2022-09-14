Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €47.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Basf Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €44.21 ($45.11) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. Basf has a 12 month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12 month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.75.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

