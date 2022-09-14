Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €77.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €77.00 ($78.57) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Basf Stock Performance

BAS stock opened at €44.21 ($45.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.75. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($70.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

