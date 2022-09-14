Beacon Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $141.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $45,816.96 and $141.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 34.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

