Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Beam (BEAM) traded up 60.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Beam has a market capitalization of $35.53 million and $43.35 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001452 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 66.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00305430 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00119773 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00075380 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 123,067,840 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. Telegram | Discord | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

