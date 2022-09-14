Bean Cash Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $597,696.78 and approximately $365.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 29.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,288.88 or 1.00097732 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,950,611,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!”. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Vimeo | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

