Beer Money (BEER) Price Up 21.5% This Week

Beer Money (BEER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Beer Money has a market cap of $382,668.16 and approximately $3,351.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

