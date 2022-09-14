Beldex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $155.79 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $155.79 million and $1.17 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000396 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

