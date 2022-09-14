Bella Protocol (BEL) Market Cap Hits $30.14 Million

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.14 million and $7.92 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00003105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem.Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours).”

