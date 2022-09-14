Bellway (LON:BWY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($27.79) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 4,230 ($51.11). Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BWY. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,040 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,230 ($39.03) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,337 ($40.32).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 1,998 ($24.14) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 600.00. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 1,865 ($22.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,544 ($42.82). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,223.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,370.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

