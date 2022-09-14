Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 8,094 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $186,809.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $250,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04.

On Thursday, August 4th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $211,172.46.

On Monday, July 18th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $215,057.58.

On Friday, July 15th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $212,467.50.

On Friday, July 1st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $118,064.48.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 41,187 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $945,653.52.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $107,272.48.

agilon health Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:AGL opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.18 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGL shares. TheStreet lowered agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,513,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,697,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 43.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,055,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after buying an additional 321,728 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 77.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 77,029 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 15.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 83,821 shares during the period.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

