Benjamin T. Dake Sells 3,120 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $56,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,166 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $169,845.98.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $483,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71.

On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $170,936.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,061,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

