Berenberg Bank Downgrades Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) to Hold

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 220 ($2.66). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.28) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.88 ($2.16).
LON:TW opened at GBX 106.65 ($1.29) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 691.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.75 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 179.70 ($2.17).
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
