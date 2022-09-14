Berenberg Bank Lowers Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) to Hold

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.18) to GBX 3,230 ($39.03) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,463.00.

Bellway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Monday. Bellway has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

