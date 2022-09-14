Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Funding Circle (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 224.32% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
Funding Circle Stock Up 1.4 %
LON:FCH opened at GBX 37 ($0.45) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.01. Funding Circle has a 52 week low of GBX 29.68 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.80 ($2.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £133.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Funding Circle
Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.
Further Reading
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.