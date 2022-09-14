Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Funding Circle (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 224.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

LON:FCH opened at GBX 37 ($0.45) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.01. Funding Circle has a 52 week low of GBX 29.68 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.80 ($2.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £133.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.67.

In other news, insider Oliver White purchased 129,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £50,649.30 ($61,200.22).

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

