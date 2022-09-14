Berry (BERRY) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Berry (BERRY) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Berry has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $490,006.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Berry has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00056858 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005402 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00075559 BTC.

Berry Profile

Berry is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

