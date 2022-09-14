Berry Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6.86 Million (BERRY)

Berry (BERRY) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Berry coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $459,735.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Berry has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Berry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,002.73 or 0.99997698 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,991.72 or 0.99942669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00123360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00402044 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Berry Coin Profile

BERRY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Berry is sbpglobal.io.

Buying and Selling Berry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.