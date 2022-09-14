Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $155,022.00

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Bezoge Earth has a market cap of $40.40 million and approximately $155,022.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezoge Earth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bezoge Earth has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00816700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Bezoge Earth Coin Profile

Bezoge Earth’s launch date was May 14th, 2021. Bezoge Earth’s official website is bezoge.com. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge.

Bezoge Earth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezoge Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezoge Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezoge Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

