BidiPass Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. BidiPass has a market cap of $76,976.07 and approximately $14.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.39 or 0.99996789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,873.49 or 0.99941965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065887 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

