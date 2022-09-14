BIDR (BIDR) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

BIDR (BIDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.13 million and $25.74 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling BIDR

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

