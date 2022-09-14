Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.44

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $12.90. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,101 shares changing hands.

Big Cypress Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

Institutional Trading of Big Cypress Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Big Cypress Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

