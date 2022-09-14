Binamon (BMON) Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million

Binamon (BMON) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Binamon has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $74,964.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00029834 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binamon Profile

BMON is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok. Binamon’s official website is binamon.org.

Buying and Selling Binamon

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

