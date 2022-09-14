Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion and approximately $10.33 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.27 or 0.99996751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.49 or 1.00522443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057479 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00065106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00076845 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 20,208,625,076 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

